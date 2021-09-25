Ghana outdoors new black stars coach Milovan Rajevac

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) named 67-year-old Serbian Milovan Rajevac as the new coach for the Black Stars on Friday.

Rajevac replaced former coach Charles Kwabena Akonnor who was sacked with his two assistants early this month.

Rajevac has signed a one-year contract with Ghana and will have Maxwell Konadu and former Ghanaian international Otto Addo as his assistants.

This is the second time the Serbian coaches Ghana’s senior national team after guarding the Black Stars to qualify to the quarterfinals at the 2010 FIFA world cup in South Africa.

He also led Ghana to the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010 and was beaten by Egypt with a late goal.

Rajevac’s immediate duty is to lead Ghana against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup double-header qualifying match next month. Enditem