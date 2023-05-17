Ghana Outdoors School to enhance sport talents

Ghana on Tuesday officially launched Ghana Football School to boost the country’s football industry.

The school, launched by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other stakeholders, is the first of its kind in the country.

The school, the capacity and skill training wing of the GFA, is aimed at building the capacity of individuals involved in the various facets of the Ghana football ecosystem.

The school, according to GFA President Kurt Okraku, adds to efforts being made to advance the professional development, competence, and training of personnel within the football space in the West African country.

The Ghanaian authorities announced the GFA will, in the coming days, come out with modalities and procedures for training in the various institutions. Enditem