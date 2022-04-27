Ghana Outstanding Women’s Awards to mark 5th anniversary of honouring women in philanthropy

One of Ghana’s prestigious award schemes, the Ghana Outstanding Women’s Awards (GOWA) will later this year mark its fifth anniversary of honouring women in philanthropy and career excellence.

The awards gala, organised by ASKOF Productions, honours women playing vital roles in the economic, charity and social development project of Ghana.

Women who have excelled in the areas of health, science, politics, film, and music, among others, receive recognition for their positive exploits in their respective fields of work.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the anniversary launch in June, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Executive Director of ASKOF Productions, indicated that the journey to rewarding women’s excellence had been overwhelmingly positive.

She stated that the awards have sparked a desire in women to become more involved in social change and change the narrative by empowering other vulnerable women and children.

“Celebrating a five-year milestone is very special for us as organisers of the awards scheme, considering the various successes that have been chalked.

“This year’s awards would be spectacular, with further details to be announced at the launch in June, so all women should brace themselves for a memorable event later in the year,” she said.

The past four editions of the GOWA have seen the likes of Afia Pokua (2018), Velma Owusu Bempah (2019) and Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as “Delay”, winning the topmost award in the last two editions.