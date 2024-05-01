Ghana Para Athletes Get Set For Preparations To Compete In Paris 2024 Grand Prix

After the amazing performance of a five man Ghanaian Para Athletics team in Morocco who returned with two Gold and One Bronze by Zinabu Issah and Edmund Givina, the next assignment of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) is in France for the Paris 2024 Grand Prix, this is another opportunity for Ghana to compete and qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

According to the media bureau of the NPC,the outstanding para athletes who went to Morocco will arrive on Wednesday,1st May and they shall join three others in Accra for camping to begin serious preparations on up coming events.

The Para Athletics Association will engage the media on Wednesday at 9:00 at the AfPC Secretariat to engage with the athletes and announce the roadmap ahead of the upcoming events.

In other News, Tahiru Haruna will lead his Black Optimist Para Powerlifting Team to Mexico 2024 Parapan American World Cup from 23rd – 26th May 2024. Watch out for more news from Mexico on the WPPO Qualification Pathway 2021-2024 Road map.