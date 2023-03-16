Ghana Para-Athletic team In Cape-Town, RSA

A 3-Member Ghana Para-Athletic team, made up of Benedict Opoku Abebrese – Junior Para-Athlete, Mr Emmanuel Anim Sowah – Ghana Para-Athletic Coach and Dr Abena Yeboah Tannor – International/National Classifier, have been invited to attend the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) training camps for the GAPS Africa Programme. The competition and training camp will be held from the 14th to 22nd March 2023.

This programme has been pulled together to support para-athletes and coaches in the Africa in preparation for the Trinidad and Tobago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games. Representatives from 9 Commonwealth Games Associations have been invited to attend the programme being hosted by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

All on ground logistics will be coordinated and expenses covered by the CGF.

The leadership of the Ghana Olympic Committee led by Mr Ben Nunoo Memsah and the Ghana CDM of the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games , Mrs Delphine Quaye together with the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana Mr Samson Deen has collaborated effectively through the participant selection, medical assessment, visa acquisition and training process of the team.\

The team left on Wednesday 15th March 2023,

Source NPC