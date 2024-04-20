Ghana Para-Athletic Team Leaves For Marrakech WPA Grand Prix In Morocco

A 5- Member of Ghana Para-Athletic of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana led by Coach Ibrahim Aminu Suleman leaves Accra on 21st April 2024 to Morocco to participate in the 2024 Marrakech World Para Athletics Grand Prix which starts from 22nd April 2024 to 28th April 2024.

This event is part of the qualitative events to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and it will serve as an opportunity for classification for the first Ghanaian Para Athlete in the field of shot put, and standing javelin and discuss thro in the person of Edmund Govina. The other members of the team who have been classified already are 21-year-old Amos Ahiagah, right arm amputee will be competing in 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, and men’s long jump events, while 19-year-old Diana Kuubetegr also an arm amputee will compete in the women’s 800 meters and 1,500 meters events. Zinabu Issah who is an experienced para athlete will be competing in women’s sitting shot put, discuss throw and javelin events.

This young para-athlete team is poised to qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games and will call on corporate bodies to support the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana with funds to enable them to attend other Paris 2024 Paralympic Games qualification events coming up in Japan, Switzerland, and France respectively.

With the support of NPC Ghana, Ghana’s Dr. Abena Tannor has qualified as a WPA international classifier and will be one of the doctors to embark on the classification for para-athletes at the event

The team is sponsored by the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen with logistic support from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority.