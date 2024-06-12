Ghana Para Athletics Team Aims for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Qualification

The Ghana Para Athletics team has set its sights on qualifying for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, showcasing their commitment and determination.

The team has arrived in Paris to participate in the final World Para Athletics-sanctioned event before the Paralympics, the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix, scheduled for June 13 and 14, 2024.

One of the key highlights leading up to the event was the successful classification of Ghana’s Emmanuel Kweku Acquah in Paris, a crucial step to ensure fair competition and determine eligibility. This marks an important milestone for Emmanuel, as it is his first international para Athletics event representing Ghana.

The team boasts a strong track record, with athletes like Zinabu Issah and Edmund Govina, who have previously clinched gold medals in Marrakech, among other promising talents.

Heading the team is Henry Larbi, serving as the Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, alongside Mr. Ignatius Elletey, the African Paralympic Committee administrator.

The team extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, The President of NPC Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen, and France in Ghana for their unwavering support.

“We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all those who made it possible for us,” said Patrick Yaw Obeng, Team Captain, acknowledging the pivotal role of this support in their journey to the Paris 2024 WPA Grand Prix.