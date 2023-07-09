Ghana Para Athletics Team at 2023 WPA World Championship

Ghana’s Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo has started training at the Charlety Stadium in preparation for the 2023 World Para Athletics World Championships in Paris France.

Maclean is scheduled to represent Ghana in the T53 category of the wheelchair racing discipline. Ghana is been represented by Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo and Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe who will be competing in T54 category.

Raphael is currently in the USA to pick up a new racing chair and he he is expected to arrive in Paris on 9th July 2023.

Activities scheduled are Technical Meeting, Team Leaders Orientation and Medical Briefing will take place today 7th July 2023 whiles the opening ceremony of the Paris 2023 WPA World Championship will take place tomorrow 8th July 2023.

Team Ghana is led by Henry Larbi who is a board member for NPC Ghana.

The 2023 WPA World Championship in Paris Starts from 8th July and ends on 18th July 2023

Maclean races T53 100M Men on 14th July whiles Raphael races T54 100M on 15th July 2023

Source Henry Larbie