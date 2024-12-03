Ghana Para Powerlifting Association Hosts National Championship to Mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

The Ghana Para Powerlifting Association (GPPA) hosted its 2024 National Championship in Accra on December 3, 2024, in celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. ‘

The event, organized in collaboration with the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC-Ghana), brought together over 50 para-powerlifters from five regions: Kumasi, Accra, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sunyani.

Ignatius Elletey, a key member of the Ghana Para-Powerlifting Association, highlighted that the championship served a dual purpose: to rank athletes for the upcoming 2025 season and future competitions, and to build a comprehensive database of para-powerlifters in the country. Elletey emphasized the importance of this event in providing athletes with an opportunity to showcase their abilities, addressing the previous limitation in the selection process for international competitions.

He further urged corporate bodies and Ghanaians to support disability sports, which he described as a vital sector that promotes inclusivity and provides life-changing opportunities for persons with disabilities. “Disability sports give a future and life to persons with disabilities. It is the only industry that operates inclusively,” he said. Elletey called for increased funding and sponsorship to ensure that athletes receive the best training ahead of major events, particularly the 2028 Paralympic Games in the USA.

This year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities, celebrated under the theme “Amplifying the Leadership of Persons with Disabilities for an Inclusive and Sustainable Future,” was marked by the para-powerlifting competition as part of the broader activities in Ghana. The event highlighted the ongoing efforts to empower persons with disabilities and promote inclusivity in sports.