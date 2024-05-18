Ghana Paralympic Team Receives Support from French Embassy

The French Embassy in Ghana has supported the Ghana Para Athletes preparing for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The national para weightlifting team has secured financial support to be able to go for the qualifiers seeing the potential in the athletes.

The Para Powerlifting Team led by multi-talented Tahiru Haruna was facing a challenge in making it to Mexico and Georgia.

However, thanks to the generous sponsorship from the French Embassy in Ghana, the team can now confidently participate in the 2024 Parapan American World Cup 23-26 May 2024 in Acapulco, Mexico, and the Tbilisi 2024 World Cup 20-26 June 2024 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“This sponsorship is not just a financial support but a testament to our potential and the unwavering belief others have in us”.

“We say, Merci beaucoup l’Ambassade de la France” said President of the NPC Ghana, Mr. Samson Deen.