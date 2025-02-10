Ghana Parents Demand Urgent Release of Withheld WASSCE Results

The tension at Ghana Secondary Technical School has reached a boiling point as the Parents Association has issued a stark seven-day ultimatum to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to release the Integrated Science results for over 1,100 candidates who sat for the 2024 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

Frustrated by an announcement that the results would not be released until February 28, parents gathered at a press conference on February 10 to demand immediate action.

Thomas Cudjoe, Chairman of the Parents Association, expressed deep concern over the impact of the delay, arguing that the prolonged uncertainty has inflicted severe psychological and emotional strain on both students and their families. “We are issuing a formal ultimatum today demanding the immediate release of the withheld results by February 17,” he said, warning that any failure to comply would lead to a nationwide protest in collaboration with the National Students Union. The Chairman’s remarks come at a time when some universities have already begun their matriculation processes, leaving little room for further delay.

Adding to the mounting frustration, Cudjoe called on government officials to negotiate with university heads for a brief window of two to three days after the results are released, so that affected students can manage the transition. This plea highlights the real-life consequences of bureaucratic delays on students’ futures. The situation is further complicated by WAEC’s decision to open a portal for February re-sits—a move that, according to Gabriel Mensah, Secretary of the Parents Association at the school, appears to be an opportunistic tactic to levy additional fees on families already suffering the fallout of withheld results. Mensah contended that expecting students to rush into registering for a re-sit exam, while their initial results remain in limbo, is both unfair and unorthodox given that WAEC’s examinations traditionally conclude in November or December.

The controversy has reverberated beyond the walls of a single institution, with the Western Regional Chapter of the Parents Association voicing solidarity with the GSTS parents. Daniel Layea, Regional Chairman, condemned the withholding of results as a decision that has sown chaos in homes across the region. “Our children have suffered long enough,” Layea stated, emphasizing that the punitive measure not only disrupts academic progress but also undermines the trust that parents place in the examination authority.

Critics of WAEC argue that this incident underscores broader issues of accountability and transparency in the educational system, suggesting that the delay may be more about generating additional revenue than ensuring fairness. The case, which follows a nationwide instance where approximately 10,500 students had their WASSCE results withheld over allegations of examination malpractice, is now being seen as a critical juncture in the ongoing debate about the reliability of the institution charged with assessing the future of Ghana’s youth. As the clock ticks towards the February 17 deadline, all eyes are on WAEC to see whether it will heed the parents’ urgent call or risk igniting further unrest among students and educators alike.