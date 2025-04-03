Ghana Parliament Approves Security Briefing for Two Lawmakers

Ghana’s Parliament has authorized a request by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and National Security Council to engage with two legislators, Mustapha Yussif of Yagaba Kubori and Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) of Gomoa Central, in a closed-door session next week.

The move follows constitutional protocols governing lawmakers’ involvement in security matters.

In a letter dated Tuesday, Clerk to Parliament Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror confirmed Speaker Alban Bagbin’s approval of the meeting, citing Articles 117 and 118 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution. These provisions outline parliamentary privileges and obligations during interactions with state security agencies. The legislators are slated to meet NIB officials on April 7, 2025, at 10:00 AM in the Sir Emmanuel Charles Quist Conference Room within the Speaker’s office complex.

Parliament advised both lawmakers to attend with legal counsel, while instructing security personnel to coordinate logistical details through the legislature’s Legal Services Office. The agenda remains undisclosed, though the inclusion of attorneys signals potential sensitivity. Analysts view the session as a rare but constitutionally grounded step to align national security imperatives with legislative oversight.

Ghana’s Parliament has historically maintained cautious ties with intelligence bodies, reflecting broader African democracies’ struggles to reconcile security secrecy with legislative accountability. The 1992 Constitution explicitly shields MPs from arrest or judicial interference during parliamentary proceedings, but Article 118 mandates cooperation with lawful state inquiries.

This meeting marks the first publicized instance under Speaker Bagbin’s tenure where lawmakers have been formally summoned by intelligence agencies. Previous administrations faced criticism for either sidelining Parliament in security matters or overstepping legislative boundaries—notably during a 2019 controversy involving the arrest of an opposition MP.

Legal experts emphasize that the presence of Parliament’s Legal Services Office ensures adherence to due process, a safeguard revived under Ghana’s post-2017 parliamentary reforms. While the session’s outcome remains uncertain, its procedural rigor may set a template for future engagements—a critical development as West Africa grapples with transnational threats like extremism and cybercrime.

The briefing also tests Ghana’s democratic resilience amid regional turmoil. With neighboring states like Burkina Faso and Mali under military rule, Ghana’s ability to navigate security-legislative collaboration without eroding civil liberties could reinforce its stature as a regional stability anchor.