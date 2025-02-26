Ghana Parliament Clash Erupts as Vetting Session Derailed Over Dance Request

A routine parliamentary vetting session in Ghana spiraled into chaos on Monday when tensions flared between the Chairman of Parliament’s Appointment Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, and Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin over an unusual request involving a traditional dance.

The clash, which culminated in the Minority Caucus rejecting President Mahama’s nominee for Deputy Justice Minister, Justice Srem-Sai, has sparked debate over procedural decorum and political brinkmanship.

The dispute ignited when Afenyo-Markin, during Srem-Sai’s vetting, asked the nominee to demonstrate the Akpi dance, a cultural practice from the Volta Region. Ahiafor swiftly overruled the request, declaring the vetting room “a place for scrutiny, not dancing.” Afenyo-Markin shot back, labeling the chairman’s decision “whimsical and capricious,” a remark Ahiafor demanded be retracted. When the Minority Leader refused, proceedings halted abruptly.

Upon resumption, Afenyo-Markin announced the Minority’s rejection of Srem-Sai’s nomination, shifting approval responsibility solely to the Majority Caucus. “Any decision to approve the nominee shall rest with the Majority,” he declared, signaling a hardening of partisan lines. Ahiafor, unyielding, defended his stance: “You’re lucky I haven’t cited you for contempt. Turning this chamber into a dance floor is what I’ll resist.”

The incident underscores deeper rifts in Ghana’s legislative process, where procedural norms often collide with political theatrics. While Afenyo-Markin’s dance query may have aimed to lighten the mood or probe the nominee’s cultural ties, critics argue it diverted focus from substantive policy issues. Conversely, supporters suggest cultural displays humanize bureaucratic processes.

Analysts note the rejection of Srem-Sai—a technocratic nominee—risks further polarizing Parliament, already strained by narrow Majority control. With key legislative agendas pending, the Minority’s move could signal strategic obstructionism ahead of 2024 elections. “This isn’t about a dance,” said political scientist Dr. Comfort Asante. “It’s about testing limits of authority and setting precedents for future nominations.”

Public reaction has been mixed. Social media buzzed with memes mocking the “dance floor” spat, while civil society groups criticized Parliament’s prioritization of spectacle over governance. “Ghanaians deserve serious deliberation, not petty squabbles,” remarked governance advocate Kofi Mensah.

As the dust settles, the fallout raises questions about balancing tradition with protocol—and whether Ghana’s political leaders can recalibrate to address the nation’s pressing challenges. For now, the vetting room remains a stage for conflict, not compromise.