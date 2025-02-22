Ghana Parliament Clash Over Sunglasses Ignites Debate on Legislative Decorum

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin sparked a heated exchange in Ghana’s Parliament on Thursday after publicly rebuking first-term Kwesimintsim MP Philip Fiifi Buckman for wearing sunglasses in the chamber and engaging in disruptive conduct.

The incident, which unfolded during a tense session, has reignited debates over parliamentary etiquette and the enforcement of legislative norms.

“My respected colleague from Kwesimintsim must learn the rules of this House. He is gaining notoriety for this—stop it,” Afenyo-Markin declared, addressing Speaker Alban Bagbin. “You don’t wear sunglasses in Parliament. That was not part of the orientation. The Speaker has cautioned you, yet you persist.”

Buckman, a lawyer elected on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket in the 2024 polls, had reportedly ignored prior warnings about his choice of eyewear during proceedings. Parliamentary rules, though not explicitly codified in standing orders, traditionally prohibit accessories deemed to obstruct facial visibility or undermine formal decorum.

Speaker Bagbin swiftly intervened, issuing a stern caution: “Honorable member, if you wish to remain in this chamber, conduct yourself orderly.” The reprimand underscores growing friction in a legislature already strained by partisan divisions, with newcomers like Buckman testing established protocols.

The clash highlights broader tensions over the balance between individual expression and institutional tradition. While some critics argue such rules stifle modernity, veterans like Afenyo-Markin view adherence as critical to maintaining parliamentary dignity. “This isn’t a marketplace,” one unnamed MP remarked afterward. “Respect for the House’s culture isn’t negotiable.”

Buckman, yet to publicly address the incident, faces scrutiny over his compliance. Analysts note that while minor, the dispute reflects deeper challenges in Ghana’s Parliament, where rookie lawmakers often navigate unwritten norms amid high-stakes political theatrics. As debates over legislative conduct continue, the sunglasses saga serves as a reminder: in the people’s chamber, symbolism often speaks as loudly as substance.

Watch the video monitored by Mynewsgh.com below: