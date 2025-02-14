Ghana Parliament Delegation Champions Data-Driven Policy

The First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, led a ten-member parliamentary delegation to a round table discussion on data-driven policy making in Ghana.

The delegation, which included Majority Leader Hon. Mahama Ayariga and his Deputy, Hon. Kweku Ricketts, participated in an event hosted by the British High Commission.

In welcoming remarks, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, emphasized the critical link between data, statistics, and development. She encouraged ongoing collaboration between the UK and Ghana to enhance development outcomes through evidence-based policy making.

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President, highlighted the necessity for high data literacy among Ghanaian policymakers. She pointed to the strong correlation between accurate data and effective policy interventions that drive national development.

Bernard Ahiafor noted that Ghana is actively working with the Ghana Statistical Service to ensure that Members of Parliament have access to vital data—not only to inform debates but also to improve the quality of legislation.

Dr. James Tucker, Deputy Director for International Partnerships at the UK Office of National Statistics, stressed how essential data is to meeting policy needs. He urged Ghana to adopt best practices in data integrity and to leverage international partnerships, allowing parliamentarians to benefit from enhanced data availability.

The round table featured notable panelists including government statistician Prof. Samuel Annim, Director at the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, and Prof. Peter Quartey of the University of Ghana. Prof. Annim called for a structured partnership between the Ghana Statistical Service and Parliament to ensure seamless use of statistical data, emphasizing the agency’s ongoing data profiling initiatives. Meanwhile, Prof. Quartey highlighted the challenges of relying on outdated data and urged policymakers to prioritize both accuracy and timeliness in data collection.

The discussion underscored the growing importance of data literacy in governance and the role of international collaboration in strengthening policy frameworks in Ghana.