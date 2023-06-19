Ghana Parliament holds public forum in Tamale

The Parliament of Ghana has held a public forum in Tamale as part of activities to mark the 30th Anniversary of the Fourth Republican Parliament.

The forum was to engage citizens to share information on the experiences and essence of Parliament as well as what to expect from Parliament.

The event was graced by the Speaker of Parliament, some Members of Parliament (MPs) and was chaired by Professor Seidu Al-hassan, Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies.

It was also attended by traditional and religious leaders, students, representatives of civil society organisations (CSOs) and stakeholders across the northern zone of the country.

The year-long celebration is on the theme: “Thirty Years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey Thus Far.”

The forum featured an interactive session where participants shared their views, comments and asked questions relevant to Parliamentary procedures and democracy.

Some concerns raised by citizens included the subject of women representation in Parliament, salaries for assembly members, taxes as well as the actions of MPs on the floor of Parliament, which the Speaker and MPs responded to accordingly.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, in a keynote address at the event, said celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Parliamentary democracy was significant in consolidating and entrenching the culture of multi-party democracy as well as ensuring that the citizenry appreciated the current political dispensation, workings of Parliament and the crucial role of Parliament in sustaining democracy.

Speaker Bagbin said the forum was held in fulfilment of the goal three of the Corporate Strategic Plan of Ghana’s Parliament, which aimed at strengthening the representational role and public involvement in the work of Parliament.

He indicated Parliament’s intentions to set up a Citizens Bureau to institutionalise Parliament-Citizen engagement through CSOs and the media in a bid to widen citizens’ participation in Parliament’s work.

He said “The 30th Anniversary celebration should be a call to political leaders to be the leaders they claim to be. This is a call for credible, honest and patriotic leaders not only in politics but also in all facets of our lives.”

Mr Cyril Nsiah, Clerk to Parliament, Mr Andrew Asiamah, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Haruna Iddrisu, MP for Tamale South, all speaking at the event, took turns to appreciate the challenges and successes of the country’s fourth Parliament and pledged Parliament’s unflinching dedication towards enhanced democratic governance.

Sagnar-Naa Yakubu Abdulai, Paramount Chief of Sagnarigu Traditional Area, who spoke on behalf of all traditional leaders, expressed gratitude to Parliament for the gesture to begin its celebration in the northern belt.

He called on the citizenry to desist from lawlessness and abuse of democracy, adding that even the greatest Constitution could not stand the test of time if citizens were not disciplined.