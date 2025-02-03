Ghana Parliament in Crisis as Minority Challenges Speaker’s Suspension of MPs

Ghana’s Parliament is embroiled in a deepening standoff after Speaker Alban Bagbin suspended four lawmakers—three from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority and one from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority—over their alleged roles in a chaotic clash during a ministerial vetting session last Thursday.

The incident, which saw state property damaged, has escalated into a procedural and political battle, with Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accusing Bagbin of overstepping constitutional bounds by denying the MPs a fair hearing.

At a fiery press briefing on Monday, Afenyo-Markin revealed the Minority had formally escalated the matter to the NPP’s national leadership, arguing the suspensions violated due process. “The Speaker’s actions are an affront to the rights of our members. Diplomatic engagement, not unilateral punishment, should resolve such issues,” he asserted. The suspended MPs include Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh, Deputy Minority Chief Ahmed Shaib, Gushegu MP Hassan Tampuli, and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

The Minority Leader disclosed plans to confront Bagbin directly on Monday, presenting a formal memo outlining their grievances and demanding clarity on the legal basis for the suspensions. “We will seek answers on whether this was a ruling or mere communication. Our members deserve fairness,” Afenyo-Markin stated, signaling a brewing constitutional showdown.

The clash stems from last week’s tumultuous vetting session, where tensions over a ministerial nominee spiraled into physical altercations and property damage. While the Speaker framed the suspensions as necessary to “restore order,” critics argue the move sidestepped established parliamentary protocols, which typically require a vote by members to discipline colleagues. Legal experts suggest the Minority could challenge the decision in court if negotiations falter, further prolonging the impasse.

Behind the procedural dispute lies a charged political backdrop. With the NDC holding a razor-thin majority, the ruling party has faced relentless opposition pushback on key legislative agendas, including contentious ministerial appointments. The Minority’s defiance reflects broader frustrations over what they perceive as Majority “bullying tactics,” with Afenyo-Markin accusing the NDC of exploiting its numerical advantage to stifle scrutiny.

The NPP’s national executives, now looped into the conflict, face pressure to defend their MPs while avoiding an all-out institutional war. Party insiders suggest backchannel talks are underway, but public statements have been cautiously neutral. Meanwhile, civil society groups warn that prolonged parliamentary dysfunction could derail governance amid Ghana’s economic challenges, urging both sides to prioritize dialogue over brinkmanship.

As the Minority digs in, the crisis raises urgent questions about the balance between legislative discipline and democratic accountability. For Ghanaians, the spectacle of lawmakers suspended without recourse undermines faith in a system already strained by partisan rancor. The coming days will test whether Ghana’s Parliament can navigate this turbulence—or if the fallout deepens the rift in its democratic fabric.