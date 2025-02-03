Ghana Parliament in Turmoil as Minority Rejects Speaker’s Suspension of MPs

Ghana’s Parliament remains locked in a tense standoff after Speaker Alban Bagbin suspended four lawmakers—three from the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority and one from the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) Majority—over their alleged roles in a chaotic clash during last week’s ministerial vetting.

The incident, which saw the destruction of state property, has deepened partisan rifts, with the Minority Caucus vowing to resist what it calls “bullying tactics” by the Majority.

At a press briefing on Monday, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin accused Bagbin of violating parliamentary procedure by suspending the MPs without a fair hearing. “The Speaker’s actions have infringed on the rights of our members,” he asserted, revealing that the caucus had escalated the matter to NPP national executives. “We demand due process. Diplomatic channels must be engaged to resolve this.”

The suspended MPs include high-profile figures such as Minority Chief Whip Frank Annor-Dompreh, Deputy Minority Chief Ahmed Shaib, Gushegu MP Hassan Tampuli, and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor. Their suspension, announced Friday, followed a heated session where lawmakers reportedly scuffled over procedural disputes, culminating in damaged furniture and electronic equipment in the chamber.

Afenyo-Markin disclosed plans to confront Bagbin directly, stating the Minority would submit a formal memo outlining their grievances ahead of a critical meeting scheduled for later Monday. “We will not be intimidated,” he declared, lashing out at the NDC Majority. “They are bullies. We’ve cooperated, but their actions are unacceptable.” His remarks underscore rising tensions in a legislature already strained by narrow margins and fierce partisan rivalry.

The Speaker’s decision has drawn scrutiny over its procedural legitimacy. Parliamentary rules typically require a vote by members to suspend lawmakers, but Bagbin’s unilateral move—justified as a measure to “restore order”—has sparked debate. Legal analysts suggest the Minority could challenge the suspensions in court if negotiations stall.

Behind the clash lies a broader struggle for control. The NDC, holding a slim Majority, has faced pushback from the NPP Minority on key legislative agendas, including the contentious vetting of ministers. Last week’s chaos erupted during debates over a nominee’s eligibility, with both sides trading accusations of procedural sabotage.

As pressure mounts, the NPP’s national leadership faces calls to intervene. Party insiders say private talks are underway, but public statements so far have been limited. Meanwhile, civil society groups have urged calm, warning that prolonged instability could derail parliamentary business amid Ghana’s economic challenges.

For now, the Minority’s defiance signals no quick resolution. “We will never surrender to intimidation,” Afenyo-Markin reiterated, framing the conflict as a fight for democratic principles. As Ghana’s Parliament braces for further confrontation, the episode raises urgent questions about accountability, partisan brinkmanship, and who holds the power to police the halls of democracy.