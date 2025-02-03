Ghana Parliament Opens WhatsApp Channel to Investigate Ministerial Vetting Chaos

Ghana’s parliamentary investigation into last week’s violent clashes during a ministerial vetting has taken a digital turn, with a special committee launching a dedicated WhatsApp platform to crowdsource evidence from the public.

The move, announced Monday, aims to fast-track the probe into the January 30 chaos that saw lawmakers brawl, property destroyed, and parliamentary decorum shattered.

Speaker Alban Bagbin’s nine-member committee, led by Ho West MP Emmanuel Bedzrah, urged journalists, witnesses, and citizens to submit photos, videos, or testimonies via WhatsApp to the Clerk of Parliament’s office at 0244926911. “Multimedia evidence will help us identify all involved and ensure accountability,” Bedzrah stated at a press briefing. The committee also confirmed public hearings will begin Wednesday, February 5, though witnesses may request private sessions to share sensitive information.

The decision to crowdsource evidence reflects Ghana’s tech-savvy populace and the urgency to resolve the crisis, which has drawn national outrage. With lawmakers accused of throwing punches and projectiles during the vetting of a controversial nominee, the committee faces pressure to deliver impartial findings. Bedzrah emphasized the probe is “not a witch-hunt” but a bid to restore faith in Parliament’s integrity. To bolster credibility, the committee will collaborate with a police forensic team to authenticate digital evidence.

Critics, however, question the effectiveness of a WhatsApp-based approach in a politically charged environment. “Will whistleblowers feel safe submitting evidence publicly?” asked governance analyst Nana Ama Asante. Others argue the chaos underscores deeper issues, including toxic partisanship in a hung Parliament where the ruling NDC holds a slim majority.

The hearings come amid heightened tensions, with the Minority caucus already contesting Speaker Bagbin’s suspension of four MPs linked to the chaos. Bedzrah’s committee now walks a tightrope: balancing transparency with discretion, while navigating Ghana’s polarized political landscape.

As the nation watches, the investigation’s success hinges on public trust. “We urge citizens to stand with Parliament to rebuild our democracy,” Bedzrah appealed. For Ghanaians, the case tests whether accountability can prevail over allegiance—and whether a WhatsApp number can help mend a fractured institution.