Ghana Parliament reconvenes on Tuesday, February 7

Parliament will resume sitting on Tuesday, February 7, after legislators took a break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A statement signed by Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, and issued to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, on Tuesday, said: “The Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence at Ten o’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 7th February, 2023.”

It said the Speaker of Parliament, by Clause (1) of Article 112 of the 1992 Constitution, appointed Parliament House, Accra, to be the place of meeting.

“Know Ye All Men that in the exercise of the powers conferred on the Speaker by Clause (1) of Article 112 of the Constitution, I, Rt Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, by this Constitutional Instrument, appoint Parliament House Accra to be the place….”

“… and Ten O’clock in the forenoon of Tuesday, 7th February 2023 to be the time at which the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic shall commence,” the statement said.

Parliament on Thursday, December 22, 2022, adjourned sine die, for the Christmas break after passing the Appropriation Bill for the 2023 Fiscal Year.

The break also marked the end of the Third Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.