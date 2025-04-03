Ghana Parliament to Sanction MPs Over Vetting Chaos

Ghana’s parliament will soon publish findings from an inquiry into January’s violent disruptions during ministerial vetting, with lawmakers found culpable facing expulsion or suspension, the chair of the investigative committee confirmed Thursday.

The report, finalized ahead of parliament’s return from recess, follows a brawl that halted proceedings and led to the temporary suspension of four MPs.

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, chair of the bipartisan Ad-Hoc Committee, told *3FM* that sanctions for those implicated will range from censure to removal from the chamber. “Our report is ready, and we will lay it before the House publicly. The people of Ghana deserve transparency,” said Bedzrah, who represents Ho West. He denied accusations by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin that the probe targeted opposition MPs, stating, “Our mandate was to gather evidence, not witch-hunt.”

The January 30 clash erupted during debates over vetting timelines for President John Mahama’s ministerial nominees. Speaker Alban Bagbin suspended four MPs—Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—for two weeks and formed the seven-member committee to investigate. Bedzrah condemned the violence, stating it “erodes public trust in parliament’s integrity,” and vowed accountability.

The looming sanctions spotlight Ghana’s recurring parliamentary tensions, which have escalated since 2021’s near-even split between the ruling National Democratic Congress and opposition New Patriotic Party. Analysts note similar clashes occurred in 2022 during debates over an e-levy bill, reflecting a pattern of legislative brinkmanship. While expulsions remain rare, the committee’s actions could set a precedent for disciplining members under Standing Order 28, which permits suspensions for “gross misconduct.”

“Parliament’s credibility hinges on enforcing its own rules,” said Accra-based governance expert Nana Ama Agyeman. “But selective accountability risks deepening partisan divides.” The probe’s outcome may also influence public sentiment ahead of 2025 local elections, with voter confidence in parliament at 34% according to a March Afrobarometer survey. For Bedzrah’s committee, balancing punitive measures with institutional repair will prove critical to restoring Ghana’s reputation as a regional democratic anchor.