Ghana participating in IHF Trophy 2022 in Ivory Coast

The Under 18 and 20 of the National Men’s Handball team have begun the International Handball Federation (IHF) Trophy 2022 for Zone 3 tournament in Abidjan.

Team Ghana arrived yesterday in Abidjan the capital of Ivory Coast for the three days tournament slotted from 23rd to 26 November.

Ghana has been paired in Group B of both categories. The U-18 tournament will see Ghana battle the host Ivory Coast and Niger for honours while Group A will have Nigeria, Benin and Liberia.

On the other hand, the U-20 category will see Ghana cross swords with sworn rivals Nigeria, Togo and Niger in group B while Group A will have host Ivory Coast, Benin, Burkina Faso and Liberia doing the battle.

The winners in both category will participate in the continental phase of the IHF Trophy Tournament for Africa which will be held in Brazzaville Congo from 12 to 18, December 2022.

Ghana’s U-20 lost their opening game yesterday to neighbours Togo by 26-19 goals while the U-18 drew their opening game 21-21 with Niger. Ghana’s Mubarak Bashiru was adjourned the Man of the U-18 game.

By: Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie