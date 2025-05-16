Ghana Partners Private Firm to Manage ECG Revenue, Distribution

The Ghanaian government has announced plans to transfer revenue collection and power distribution operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to a private partner.

Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah clarified this constitutes a private sector participation (PSP) arrangement, not full privatization, aimed at improving efficiency and reducing financial losses.

“We’re building a resilient energy sector through strategic private partnerships while protecting consumer interests,” Gyan-Mensah stated at an ECG Vendors Forum in Accra. The move addresses chronic challenges including power theft and revenue leakage that cost the state utility millions annually.

A technical committee will evaluate private sector proposals to ensure optimal partner selection. The initiative follows ECG’s successful digital transformation of its vending system through the ‘Unfield Vending’ platform, developed with TextGenesys Ltd and GCB Bank, which has enhanced transparency and real-time payment reconciliation.

Energy experts note this PSP model mirrors similar successful reforms in other African power sectors, balancing public oversight with private sector efficiency. The government maintains the arrangement will support Ghana’s energy transition goals while improving service delivery.