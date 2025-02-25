Ghana Partners with UNICEF to Pilot Customized Education Strategy in Underserved Communities

The National Service Authority (NSA), in collaboration with UNICEF, has organised a 3-day orientation workshop aimed at equipping Regional Directors and District Managers with the necessary skills and hands-on experience in the Differentiated Learning Plus (DL+) approach.

The initiative, which is being piloted in selected Districts across Ghana, seeks to address learning deficits and improve educational outcomes in deprived communities.

Selected Regions and Districts

The selected Regions and Districts for the pilot phase include Asunafo North in the Ahafo Region, Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Assin South in the Central Region, and West Mamprusi in the North East Region.

These areas have been identified as having significant teacher-learner ratio deficits, making them ideal for the implementation of Differentiated Learning (DL) to bridge the educational gaps.

Speaking during the opening session of the workshop, the National Coordinator of Differentiated Learning at the Ghana Education Service (GES) Headquarters, Isaac Yeboah, explained that the concept is not entirely new.

He highlighted that DL is already part of Ghana’s curriculum, but the focus now is on tailoring it to suit the country’s unique educational challenges. “Differentiated Learning isn’t so different from what already exists. The only difference is that we are looking at the situation peculiar to us as a country. We have seen that if we adopt Differentiated Learning, we can solve the persistent challenges in our schools. Over the past year, we have experimented with it and observed positive results. If implemented effectively, it will help address the quality concerns in our educational system,” he stated.

Workshop

He further emphasised that the workshop aims to equip National Service Personnel (NSP) with the necessary DL skills to support teaching in remote areas where teacher shortages are prevalent. “The initiative will enhance the academic prospects of learners in deprived communities, ensuring they receive the required knowledge and skills for their educational growth,” he assured.

For his part, the Differentiated Learning Developer and National Trainer, Eric Osei-Adofo, expressed confidence in the participants’ ability to implement the program effectively. He noted that the level of engagement and the questions posed during the workshop demonstrated a strong understanding of the concepts delivered. “The participants were very involved in the training sessions, especially in their questions seeking clarity on various concepts. After assessing their responses to a series of questions, I am convinced that they have grasped the fundamental principles of DL+ and will be able to apply them effectively when they return to their respective districts,” he said.

Scripted pedagogy

He explained that Differentiated Learning Plus (DL+) is a scripted pedagogy, meaning it follows a structured instructional framework that must be adhered to for optimal results. He urged participants to implement it with fidelity, ensuring that the outlined strategies and methodologies are applied without deviation.

Mr. Osei-Adofo also reassured parents that DL is designed to support their children’s learning needs, particularly those struggling to meet grade-level expectations. “Parents should have hope that Differentiated Learning has come to support their children. If their children were lagging behind in class, DL+ is here to bridge the gaps, enabling them to operate at their grade levels and acquire the necessary learning outcomes, knowledge, and skills. This initiative will help them develop into responsible individuals in society,” he noted.

He further assured learners that DL+ would address their learning challenges, making it easier for them to grasp concepts and achieve their academic goals. “With Differentiated Learning, learners will be able to overcome academic difficulties. By the time they reach their terminal classes, they will no longer struggle with subjects that once seemed difficult,” he added.

Meanwhile, participants indicated that NSA’s collaboration with UNICEF and GES is a clear indication of commitment to improving education standards, particularly in underserved communities. They opined that as the pilot phase progresses, it is expected to yield desired results that will inure to the benefits of learners, teachers, parents, and the nation at large.