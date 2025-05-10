Ghana Party in the Park UK Returns on 12th July 2025 to Mark 20 Years of Culture and Community

The much-anticipated Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP) festival returns in grand style on Saturday, 12th July 2025, as it marks its 20th anniversary with a spectacular showcase of Ghanaian culture, music, art, and tradition. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Barnet Playing Fields, Barnet Lane, EN5 2DW, the event promises an unforgettable day of family fun and cultural celebration from 12 noon to 8 PM.

Organized annually in the UK, GPITP is more than just a festival—it’s a global celebration of Ghanaian heritage that brings together thousands of attendees from across the world. This year’s milestone edition will feature live music, mouthwatering Ghanaian cuisine, a majestic Durbar of Chiefs, dazzling cultural dancers, engaging kids’ activities, exciting fashion shows, mesmerizing acrobatics, and a wide range of arts and crafts.

Described as an “exciting family fun day event,” the festival offers a magical experience that cuts across generations and genders, giving attendees a glimpse into the rich traditions and lifestyle of Ghana. It also serves as a powerful platform for networking, business exhibitions, and building community through shared cultural appreciation.

With the theme “Celebrating 20 Years”, the 2025 edition of GPITP underscores the festival’s legacy of unity, pride, and cultural education. The event not only entertains but also educates, bringing the Ghanaian spirit to life in the heart of London.

Attendees are encouraged to grab their tickets early via www.gpitp.com, where additional information and updates are available.

Don’t miss this historic celebration of Ghanaian identity and global unity—Ghana Party in the Park 2025 promises to be the biggest and most vibrant edition yet!