Ghana Passengers Union Listed New Road Accident Indicators to the IGP

A road safety advocate, the Ghana Passengers Union (GHAPU) has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Akuffo Dampare to educate the night patrol teams of the Police Service particularly the officers on the major or highways to be mindful of the unpleasant conducts of some drivers who either have technical issues in managing the low and high beams; literally the low and highlights when driving in the night.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Nana Boateng Gyimah II, Krontihene of Senchi-Asokore Traditional Area, it affirmed that the usual exhibition of highlights in the country’s highways notably the Accra-Kumasi road portray these night drivers as inexperienced and unqualified individuals whose behaviours need to be considered as potential threats to passengers. The traditional ruler who doubles as a national security expert maintain that Police Officers on night duties at the various points in the highways are familiar with drivers approaching with highlights and therefore have lawful mandate to caution these subject drivers and let them know the dangers in driving night with highlights.

In sharing his worse experience when driving in the dawn in September 2019 from Kumasi to Accra, Nana Boateng Gyimah II recalled a nearly occurred incident where a tanker had thrown all the highlights into his car that obscured visibility and claimed he was quick to reason to negotiate to allow the ‘‘night devil’’ have his way out. Based on this experience and many others, that the new Chairman of the Ghana Passengers Union find it necessary to enlightened the IGP and his servicemen and women to ensure that parts of their investigations into accidents occurring in the nights across the country must go beyond the usual mechanical failures, overspeeding, etc. and establish drivers’ highlights as a possible dangers in our roads.

Generally, the Ghana Passengers Union deem it necessary to have its directives to the road accident indicators be addressed to the agencies involved in the road safety mainly the police and this is part of GHAPU’s strategy to promote the national road passengers safety and welfare.

In his message to the National Road Safety Authority, the Chief expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership of this Ministry of Roads and Highways key agency especially the Director General for considering working towards a collaborative partnership with the Ghana Passengers Union in the collective interest in promoting safety for all passengers and road users.

By Passengers Union News Service