Ghana Passes Sweeping Fiscal Reforms to Reinforce Economic Governance

Ghana’s Ministry of Finance has enacted the Public Financial Management (Amendment) Act, 2025, a pivotal legislative overhaul designed to enforce stricter fiscal accountability, curb mismanagement, and anchor long-term economic stability.

The law replaces the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2018 and dissolves the Presidential Fiscal Advisory Council, centralizing oversight under a newly established independent Fiscal Council.

Core Measures



The legislation mandates a annual primary budget surplus of 1.5% of GDP and imposes a binding debt ceiling of 45% of GDP by 2034 to safeguard debt sustainability. It introduces severe penalties for fiscal violations, including potential censure for the finance minister under constitutional provisions and criminal liability for state officials whose actions undermine fiscal targets.

An autonomous Fiscal Council will now monitor compliance with these rules, while the finance minister must seek parliamentary or cabinet approval to suspend fiscal regulations during emergencies. The reforms also unify scattered fiscal laws into a single framework to eliminate enforcement gaps.

Strategic Timing



The changes arrive ahead of a September 2025 deadline under Ghana’s IMF-backed economic program, signaling the government’s push to restore investor confidence and macroeconomic resilience. The Ministry of Finance pledged “full implementation” of the measures, vowing collaboration with stakeholders to ensure adherence.

Analysts view the amendments as critical to addressing historical fiscal slippages and reinforcing institutional checks. By institutionalizing transparency and punitive measures, Ghana aims to stabilize its economy amid global uncertainties and domestic fiscal pressures.