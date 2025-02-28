Ghana Peace Summit 2025 Seeks Solutions to Post-Election Tensions Amid Rising Concerns

The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) Ghana will host a high-profile peace summit on March 5, 2025, at the University of Ghana’s Legon Business School, convening local and international stakeholders to address escalating concerns over electoral violence.

Titled Ghana Peace Summit 2025, the event aims to dissect triggers of post-election instability, using the contentious 2024 general elections as a focal case study.

Organized under the theme “Impact of Violence After General Elections and Change of Government,” the summit responds to heightened tensions following last year’s polls, which saw sporadic clashes, allegations of voter suppression, and protracted legal disputes. Amb. Bishop Samuel Ben Owusu, IAWPA Ghana’s lead organizer and a United Nations Eminent Peace Ambassador, emphasized the urgency of proactive dialogue. “Elections shouldn’t leave scars on our democracy. This summit is about healing and preempting future crises,” he stated.

The gathering will feature a coalition of diplomats, security analysts, traditional leaders, and media representatives. Notable participants include South Africa’s H.E. Amb. Dr. King Eugene Nkosinathi Mahlangu, IAWPA’s Africa Peace President; Liberian envoy Amb. Dr. Sammy David; and Burkina Faso’s Amb. Emeka Great. Local voices such as security analyst Adib Saani, Ghana Journalists Association President Albert Kwabena Dwormfour, and Akyem Tafo Kyidomhene Nana Adwoa Amponsah Yeboah I will also contribute insights.

Discussions will center on mitigating violence during political transitions, strengthening institutional trust, and empowering communities to reject destabilization. Proposals include enhanced mediation frameworks, grassroots peace education, and stricter enforcement of electoral codes. Amb. Owusu stressed the need for “localized solutions,” noting that Ghana’s reputation as a regional democratic bastion hinges on addressing internal fissures.

The summit arrives amid lingering unease over the 2024 elections, which tested Ghana’s democratic resilience. While international observers broadly endorsed the polls as credible, pockets of unrest in regions like Bono East and Northern Ghana exposed vulnerabilities in conflict resolution mechanisms. Analysts argue that delayed adjudication of disputes and inflammatory rhetoric from partisan factions exacerbated tensions.

Security expert Franklyn Biney, a summit panelist, warned against complacency. “Our peace is fragile. Without systemic reforms, each election cycle risks deeper polarization,” he noted. Similar concerns were echoed by traditional leaders, who highlighted the erosion of communal trust in hotspots like Manso-Asaman, where recent violent crimes have amplified calls for vigilance.

Critics, however, question the summit’s tangible outcomes, citing past initiatives that yielded limited action. “Dialogues are vital, but Ghana needs enforceable agreements, not just rhetoric,” argued governance researcher. Others urge broader inclusion of youth and marginalized groups often excluded from peacebuilding processes.

IAWPA Ghana, affiliated with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals on peace and justice, insists the event will produce a roadmap for stakeholders. Key deliverables include a national peace charter, regional mediation task forces, and partnerships with security agencies to monitor hotspots.

As Ghana prepares for local elections in late 2025, the summit’s success may hinge on political will. With President Mahama’s administration facing scrutiny over delayed anti-violence legislation, activists demand concrete commitments. “Peace isn’t a slogan—it’s actionable justice,” said Efua Mensah. “Leaders must match their words with resources.”

For now, the summit offers a critical platform to confront Ghana’s democratic growing pains. As global eyes turn to Accra, the stakes extend beyond borders: in a region plagued by coups and unrest, Ghana’s ability to model post-election stability could redefine its role as Africa’s peacekeeper.