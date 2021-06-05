A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), has been signed by two key stakeholders in Ghana’s nonprofit space towards developing a unified digital platform for domestic resource mobilization for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in the country.

It was signed between the Non Profit Organizations (NPO) Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children Social Protection and the Ghana Philanthropy Forum (GPF) by the President of the GPF and the Coordinator of the State Agency, in Accra.

The two institutions, in a joint statement, said useful data on NGOs, Civil Society Organisations and other nonprofit entities, together with their contributions to specific development goals would be captured on a proposed dashboard and effectively managed to maximise impact.

It said the centralised platform was also expected to provide social entrepreneurs, NGOs and other entities in the sector, with insight into efficient and strategic investment and the opportunity to measure impact.

The statement listed mobilisation of sustainable funding, sharing of resource and categorisation of NGOs as key areas that would be considered with the platform in place.

“The absence of a central coordinating instrument for local resource mobilisation in the Ghanaian philanthropy space has had retrogressive ramifications on the progress of the sector,” the statement said.

“Certain key issues such as mobilisation of sustainable funding, sharing of best-practice knowledge, access to data will be better handled through this platform,” it added.

It noted that the platform would highlight the contribution of the NGO sector to the Sustainable Development Goals.

That the statement said in effect, would deepen engagement with partners in Africa and others in the global philanthropy space.