Ghana Picks Medals At International Judo Contest

Team Ghana Judo were in Togo for international championship and the squad of young judokas performed well to grab medals.

According to coach Ezekiel Dodoo Ezekiel Ghana was able to pick three gold medals on the first day of competition.

Coach Dodoo daid Ghana has a good team as the juniors are doing quite well.

He called for more support from the government and corporate bodies.

He urged the companies to shoe interest in sports development and promotion.