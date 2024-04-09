Ghana Pillow Fighting Rated Third In The World

Ghana has been rated third behind the USA and Brazil in the organization and promotion of Pillow Fighting.

On April 6, the International Day For Sports And Peace as well as World Pillow Fighting Day, the president of Ghana Pillow Fight Championship, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, thanked all who have supported and taken part in pillow fighting, such as educational institutions, churches, clubs and companies during festivals, fun games.

He also thanked the National Sports Authority, Ghana Education Service, and Ghana Olympic Committee for their contribution and recommendations to make the sport acceptable.

He disclosed that plans are ahead to consider harmless pillow fighting but full of fun and entertainment at Olympic Sports.

Meanwhile, Mr. Steve Williams, President of the World Pillow Fight Championship, believes Ghana can spearhead the promotion of the sport in Africa for a massive championship involving nations.