Ghana plans to bid for Women’s AFCON again – Minister

Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has said, his ministry is planning to bid to host the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) in Ghana again.

Speaking at the launch of the maiden edition of the “First Lady’s Cup” in Accra, Mr. Ussif said as part of the Ministry’s commitment to the development of Women’s football in Ghana, they had proposed to the cabinet to seek approval to host the AWCON after the country hosted it in 2018.

He said hosting the tournament would bring African countries together as well as boost political and economic integration and tourism on the continent.

Mr. Ussif commended the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), for introducing the First Lady’s Cup to promote women’s football in the country, adding that, women’s contributions in the football industry both on the field and off the field can never be under-estimated.

Ghana hosted the last edition of AWCON where Nigeria beat South Africa 4-3 on penalties to lift the trophy for the ninth time.

Meanwhile, Ghana would be absent at the 2022 AWCON in Morocco after losing to Nigeria on a 1-2 aggregate at the second round of the qualifiers.