Ghana Plastic Industry Urges Caution on Styrofoam Ban

Ghana’s Plastic Manufacturers Association has called on the government to delay plans for banning Styrofoam takeaway containers, warning of significant economic disruption if the policy proceeds without stakeholder consultation.

Association President Ebbo Botwe emphasized the need for careful evaluation following former President John Dramani Mahama’s declaration on June 5 that Styrofoam represents a major environmental pollutant, particularly in food packaging.

Mahama advocated for urgent adoption of alternative materials during the national tree planting campaign launch, describing the product as “one of the most harmful pollutants” contributing to waste and climate challenges.

Botwe acknowledged environmental concerns but challenged what he termed misconceptions about the material’s composition and impact. “Styrofoam contains only about 4% to 5% plastic; the rest is air,” he clarified in an interview with Citi Eyewitness News, suggesting improper disposal creates visual pollution rather than inherent toxicity.

He cautioned that a hasty ban could trigger job losses, disrupt local manufacturing, and strain supply chains without addressing core waste management issues. The association plans to present industry impact data to the Environment Minister between June 16-20, advocating for enhanced waste systems and public education over immediate prohibition.

Widely used in Ghana’s food sector for its low cost and insulation properties, Styrofoam has become a visible urban pollutant due to inadequate disposal practices, frequently clogging drainage systems. Environmental activists continue pushing for a full ban, while manufacturers seek collaborative solutions balancing ecological responsibility with economic sustainability.

Ghana’s debate reflects a global tension between rapid environmental action and phased industrial transition, where single-use plastic alternatives often carry higher costs and infrastructure requirements.