Ghana Pledges Cocoa Price Stability Amid Sectoral Reforms, Says COCOBOD CEO

Ghana’s Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining remunerative cocoa prices for farmers despite financial and environmental challenges, Chief Executive Dr. Ransford Anertey Abbey announced during a farmers’ rally in the Western North Region.

Speaking at Attronso in the Sefwi Bekwai District, Dr. Abbey outlined plans to review producer prices for the 2025/2026 season, stressing the government’s resolve to improve farmer livelihoods and attract youth to the sector.

“Even amid financial constraints, we remain dedicated to ensuring farmers receive fair compensation,” Dr. Abbey stated, addressing concerns over aging cocoa farmers and the sector’s sustainability. He highlighted collaborations with the Ministry of Agriculture to modernize farming practices through advanced tools and irrigation systems, aiming to counteract climate change impacts and erratic rainfall.

Illegal mining (galamsey), which has degraded water sources critical for irrigation, remains a key hurdle. Dr. Abbey urged farmers to form cooperatives to enable cost-effective irrigation projects, noting that individualized solutions are financially untenable. “Cooperative farming is essential for scalability and resource efficiency,” he explained.

The CEO also announced proposed legal reforms to protect cocoa trees from environmental destruction, emphasizing stakeholder involvement in crafting robust regulations. “Cocoa farming is generational wealth. We need laws to safeguard it,” he said, linking legal upgrades to long-term sector stability.

On input distribution, Dr. Abbey vowed strict oversight to prevent fertilizer and agrochemical diversion, warning that misconduct would be met with accountability. “These inputs are subsidized to ease farmers’ burdens. Any malpractice undermines this goal,” he asserted.

The address comes amid broader efforts to revitalize Ghana’s cocoa industry, which faces pressures from climate volatility, aging farmer populations, and global market fluctuations. By prioritizing price reviews, modernization, and legal safeguards, COCOBOD aims to align immediate farmer support with sustainable sectoral growth.

Analysts observe that these measures, if effectively implemented, could bolster Ghana’s position as a global cocoa leader while addressing systemic risks. However, success hinges on balancing farmer incentives with fiscal realities and enforcing anti-galamsey policies a challenge underscored by past enforcement gaps.

Dr. Abbey concluded by calling for unity among stakeholders, framing collective action as pivotal to securing the sector’s future. As COCOBOD advances its agenda, farmers and industry observers await tangible outcomes ahead of the 2025 price review.