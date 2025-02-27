Ghana Pledges Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Pushes Local Control in Sector Overhaul

Ghana’s government has vowed to clamp down on illegal mining operations and expand local ownership in the mining sector, as part of a renewed drive to balance economic gains with environmental and social safeguards.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah announced the plans during a meeting with the Ghana Chamber of Mines, signaling a collaborative push to tackle longstanding industry challenges.

The minister’s pledge comes amid persistent struggles with galamsey—illegal small-scale mining—that has ravaged forests, polluted water sources, and undercut legitimate mining activities. Buah called on industry leaders to support state efforts to secure mining sites, emphasizing that the sector’s viability hinges on curbing environmental degradation and revenue leaks. “Our focus is on creating a sustainable industry where both investors and communities see real value,” he stated.

Central to the strategy is a shift toward cooperative small-scale mining ventures, designed to empower local miners while formalizing operations. By organizing artisanal miners into cooperatives, the government aims to reduce illicit activities and ensure more profits remain within Ghana. Critics, however, question whether these groups will receive adequate funding and technical support to compete with larger, often foreign-backed firms.

Buah also urged major mining companies to prioritize Ghanaian businesses in contract work, a move aligned with national content policies seeking to boost local employment and expertise. While the Chamber of Mines pledged cooperation, past gaps between policy and practice loom large. Despite a 2018 law mandating up to 60% local ownership in mining services, foreign firms still dominate supply chains, highlighting enforcement hurdles.

Chamber President Michael Edem Akafia acknowledged the government’s “laudable” engagement but stressed the need for stable regulations to attract investment. Ghana’s mining sector, a cornerstone of its economy, contributes over 10% of GDP and 40% of export earnings. Yet volatile gold prices, rising operational costs, and illegal mining have strained relations between authorities, companies, and communities.

Environmentalists warn that without stricter oversight, new cooperatives could inadvertently worsen ecological harm. “Formalizing small-scale mining isn’t enough,” said conservationist Daryl Bosu, pointing to unchecked mercury use and land reclamation failures. “The state must ensure cooperatives adhere to environmental codes, not just business ones.”

The government’s resolve faces a litmus test in the coming months. Previous administrations launched similar anti-galamsey campaigns, only to see illegal operations resurge amid political inertia and corruption allegations. Buah’s success may depend on deploying advanced monitoring technologies, like geospatial tracking, and securing bipartisan support to insulate reforms from electoral cycles.

For rural communities, the stakes are existential. While some residents welcome the push for local control, others fear elite capture. “Cooperatives should benefit farmers and youths, not politicians,” cautioned Kwame Asare, a teacher in the gold-rich Ashanti region. As Ghana walks the tightrope between economic pragmatism and ecological preservation, the world watches—a test case for resource-rich nations striving to turn mineral wealth into equitable growth.