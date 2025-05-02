Ghana Pledges Higher Cocoa Prices to Boost Farmer Confidence Ahead of New Season

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO Dr. Ransford Abbey has assured farmers of a favorable producer price for the 2025/2026 cocoa season, pledging rates surpassing those of neighboring Côte d’Ivoire.

The commitment, announced during a two-day tour of cocoa-growing communities in the Bono and Ahafo regions, aims to strengthen farmer confidence amid climate challenges and global market pressures.

Dr. Abbey’s engagement began with a meeting with Odeneho Dr. Akosua Frema Dwaben II, Queen Mother of Dormaa, who urged policies prioritizing long-term farmer welfare. “Cocoa is invaluable. We need sustainable pricing to improve livelihoods,” she emphasized. The CEO echoed this, stating, “Our new price, to be announced in August, will reward farmers competitively for their labor.”

Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire collectively supply 60% of global cocoa, but Ghana’s output has fluctuated due to climate shifts, disease, and aging farms. During village forums, farmers highlighted urgent concerns: erratic weather, delayed insecticide distribution, and insufficient youth participation. Joseph Kwame Amoakoh, a 50-year veteran farmer in Ahafo’s Apataasu, called for enforced reforestation to combat climate impacts. “Timely pest control and shade trees are critical to sustaining yields,” he said.

Women farmers like Paulina Takyi Agyeman appealed for targeted incentives. “Soft loans and better prices can attract young women to farming,” she noted, underscoring the need for gender-responsive support. Dr. Abbey acknowledged these challenges, pledging closer collaboration with traditional leaders and farmers to streamline input delivery and promote agroforestry.

The pledge to outprice Côte d’Ivoire reflects Ghana’s bid to retain its position as a premium cocoa origin. However, analysts caution that structural reforms such as modernizing aging farms and improving access to finance are equally vital to reversing production declines. While the 2020/2021 season saw a record 1.047 million metric tons, subsequent years have struggled with droughts and swollen shoot disease.

COCOBOD’s focus on farmer engagement aligns with broader efforts to revitalize a sector supporting nearly 800,000 households. The August price announcement will coincide with the season’s launch, with stakeholders hopeful it catalyzes renewed investment. Success, however, hinges on translating pledges into timely action, particularly in addressing systemic barriers like land tenure disputes and infrastructure gaps.

As global cocoa demand rises, Ghana’s ability to balance farmer profitability with sustainable practices could redefine its role in an industry increasingly scrutinized for equity and environmental stewardship. For now, Dr. Abbey’s assurances offer cautious optimism to communities long awaiting tangible progress.