Ghana PMI Shows Strong Economic Growth

Ghana’s private sector activity expanded at its fastest pace in four-and-a-half years in April 2025, driven by stronger demand and improved economic conditions, according to the latest S&P Global Ghana Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI).

The PMI rose to 52.6, up from 50.6 in March, signaling the most robust monthly improvement in business conditions since September 2021 and marking three consecutive months of growth.

Output and new orders increased sharply, with the former reaching its highest level since October 2020. Firms attributed the expansion to rising client demand and greater macroeconomic stability. Purchasing activity also climbed to a five-month peak as companies bolstered input buying to replenish inventories and prepare for anticipated order growth. Employment levels rose for the third straight month, though the rate of hiring slowed compared to prior months.

Notably, inflationary pressures continued to ease for the second consecutive month. Input costs and staff expenses rose at their slowest rates in 14 and four months, respectively, partly due to recent stabilization of the Ghanaian cedi and moderated cost-of-living adjustments. Output price inflation also softened, hitting its lowest level since February 2024. Suppliers’ delivery times shortened further, supported by efficient order fulfillment.

Business confidence remained optimistic, with firms expecting economic conditions and exchange rates to stabilize further. Sentiment, though slightly lower than in March, stayed above the historical average. “The sharp acceleration in growth suggests real momentum as the second quarter begins,” said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “A softer inflationary environment and positive outlook could sustain this trend.”

The PMI, a composite index derived from surveys of 400 private sector companies, weighs new orders (30%), output (25%), employment (20%), supplier delivery times (15%), and inventory levels (10%). Readings above 50 indicate expansion. April’s data reflects Ghana’s gradual recovery from recent economic challenges, including currency volatility and elevated inflation. Analysts will monitor whether easing price pressures and steady demand can solidify the current growth trajectory.

S&P Global’s PMI is a closely tracked indicator of economic health, used by policymakers and investors worldwide. The Ghana survey, active since 2014, adjusts for seasonal variations but does not revise historical data, emphasizing real-time insights into private sector trends.