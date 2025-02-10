Ghana Poised for New Spiritual Festival as Maame Grace Pushes for World Oshun Day

In a bid to blend celestial wonder with cultural heritage, renowned spiritual visionary Maame Grace has formally petitioned the Ghanaian government to designate March 14, 2025, as World Oshun Day—a day that would also mark the inaugural World Copper Moon Festival.

This proposed celebration is centered on the rare copper moon, a phenomenon when the moon adopts a reddish-copper hue during what is often referred to as a blood moon eclipse. According to Maame Grace, this striking event symbolizes the manifestation of Oshun, the revered river goddess, whose presence is believed to heighten spiritual awareness and intuition.

In a recent address, Maame Grace stressed that the festival is not intended as a call for religious worship but rather as an opportunity for natural spiritual alignment. She elaborated that Oshun, revered not only as a river deity but also as the goddess of copper, governs the fourth chakra—a vital source of emotional and intuitive energy. As part of the proposed celebration, she encourages individuals to engage in practices such as drinking from copper cups and adorning themselves with copper accessories to enhance their psychic abilities.

The proposed initiative aims to position Ghana as a global hub for spiritual wellness and cultural tourism. Maame Grace envisions the day as a beacon for spiritual travelers, cultural enthusiasts, and researchers alike, potentially boosting tourism and drawing international attention to African spirituality. Yet, she remains cautious about potential commercial exploitation by self-styled spiritualists who might seek to profit from the movement, emphasizing that the day should focus on self-connection and enlightenment rather than monetary gain.

This fresh appeal reflects a broader trend where indigenous knowledge and celestial phenomena are increasingly recognized as vital components of cultural identity. Should the government approve the proposal, it could mark the beginning of a new era in which Ghana takes center stage in global conversations on spirituality and holistic well-being. As the next copper moon is set to grace the skies on March 14, 2025, the success of this initiative could not only celebrate ancient traditions but also pave the way for innovative cultural tourism that bridges the mystical with the modern.