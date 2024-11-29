Friday, November 29, 2024
    Ghana Police Address Concerns Over Broken Seal on Electoral Materials Bag

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The Ghana Police Service has addressed concerns regarding a broken seal on a bag of electoral materials meant for the upcoming general election on December 7.

    In a statement released on Friday, November 29, the police clarified that the incident occurred during the packing and unpacking process at the distribution point for one of the constituencies in the Eastern Region.

    The police assured the public that despite the broken seal, the contents of the bag remained intact and were unaffected. They also emphasized that officials from the Electoral Commission, along with representatives from political parties, had inspected and verified the materials, confirming their integrity.

    The police urged the public to remain calm and disregard any misinformation surrounding the incident, assuring that necessary measures were taken to ensure the security and readiness of the electoral materials ahead of the election.

