Ghana Police and Fire Service Investigate Blaze at Kwashieman Cluster of Schools Amid Election Dispute

The Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ghana Fire Service, has initiated an investigation into a fire that broke out at the Kwashieman Cluster of schools, where ballot papers for the Ablekuma North constituency are stored.

The fire, which occurred in the early hours, has been brought under control by personnel from the Fire Service. The police have assured the public that they are actively working to identify those responsible for the incident and are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice. They have urged the public to remain calm as investigations proceed.

In the meantime, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken legal action, filing a court process to halt the recollation of votes in several constituencies, including Ablekuma North. The NDC argues that the results declared by the Electoral Commission for the constituency were illegal, further complicating the ongoing electoral process.