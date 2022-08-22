Ghana Police and Prisons show class at 2nd Karen Slowe Cup

The Greater Accra Handball Association in collaboration with the Karen Slowe family organized the second edition of the Karen Slowe Cup in memory of their mother who was a handball enthusiast.

The 6 days event which began last Monday at the Prison’s complex attracted 11 teams, 7 civilian clubs in the women’s division, and 10 men’s teams to battled for the ultimate prizes, trophy and medals.

Out of the 10 teams, 8 made it to the semifinals, 4 in the men’s division and 4 in the women’s division.

In the first semifinal encounter, Prisons women defeated Army by 21-13, Police women also came face to face with Navy women but Police won 34-20 goals in their semifinal game.

Army men were humbled by Police men by 33-34 goals and Fire men progress to the finals by a 28-29 score line against Prisons both in the first and second semifinal games respectively.

The final day of the tournament saw the opening of both the 3rd and 4th place matches respectively. It was an amazing Armed Forces affairs.

Army women thrashed their counterparts Navy women by 18-12 goals to claim bronze in the tournament with medals and some cash prizes.

In the men’s 3rd and 4th game, Prisons had sweet revenge over Army with a slim margin, 27-28 goals, and walked home with the 3rd place medals and cash prize.

Police women took on their rivals Prisons in the women’s final but Prisons women outclassed them and doubled their trophy tally this year.

Prisons won the ultimate over Police by 30-28 goals. Two players from Prisons were adjudged as the best female player and best goalkeeper of the tournament.

Extinguishers, the current knockout champions booked a place in the final against Police. The law enforcers arrested team Fire by 29-28 goals to register their first trophy this year.

Bernard Ankrah Twumasi and Gerald Folley of Police were adjudged the best player and best goalkeeper of the tournament respectively.

Team Cantonment Youth received the fair play team award.

The event which attracted huge patronage, saw in attendance the newly elected president of the Handball Association of Ghana, Mr. Patrick Edward Bannerman and Nana Agyeman Opampoum (I) who double’s as the patron of the Greater Accra Handball Association as the special guest.

All civilian clubs that participated in the tournament were given certificates and undisclosed amounts.

By Nana Adwoa Kwofie