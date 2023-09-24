Ghana Police apologises for ‘Ocuupy Jubilee House’ protest disruptions

The Police on Sunday apologised for the inconveniences experienced by the public during the three-day ‘Occupy Jubilee House’ protest organized by the Democracy Hub Group in Accra.

“The Police would like to apologise to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration,” a statement issued by the Police on Sunday said.

The statement, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director, Public Affairs, commended the residents of Accra for their support and understanding, while the police kept law and order during the protest.

Democracy Hub, a pressure group, embarked on a three-day protest to march on the Jubilee House, the seat of government, on Thursday, September 21, 2023, to express dissatisfaction with the country’s current economic predicament and high cost of living.

However, on the first day of the protest, 49 of them were arrested for unlawful assembly and violating the Public Order Act.

The group continued the protest the next day but were again prevented from proceeding to the Jubilee House by police.

According to the statement, the police were looking forward to meeting with the protest organisers after the event for a “debriefing session” that would foster constructive future interactions.

It assured the public that the Service was not opposed to any individual or group who wished to demonstrate.

The police said it had a history of providing security for protesters and would continue to do so within the confines of the law.

The statement urged the public to continue to partner with the police to maintain and strengthen Ghana’s democratic credentials, peace, and security.