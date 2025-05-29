Ghana Police Arrest 10 Foreign Nationals in Weija Cybercrime Raid

Ghana Police have detained ten foreign nationals—reportedly Chinese and Malaysian citizens—during an intelligence-led raid targeting suspected cybercrime operations in Accra’s Weija suburb.

The joint operation, conducted by the Police Cybercrime Unit and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials, resulted in the seizure of over 800 mobile phones, computers, and charging devices, now undergoing forensic examination.

Authorities confirmed the suspects are in custody assisting with investigations, though specific charges remain undisclosed pending device analysis. The police described the raid as part of intensified national efforts to dismantle organized cybercrime networks, some operating from residential and commercial areas.

“Further updates will be provided as investigations progress,” stated police, urging public vigilance against suspicious online activity. Ghana faces growing cybercrime threats, with law enforcement advocating enhanced cross-border cooperation and technological investment to combat evolving risks.

Formal charges are expected after forensic review. Ghana’s cybercrime crackdown increasingly targets transnational syndicates exploiting urban hubs for illicit operations.