Ghana Police Arrest 107 Post-Election Suspects

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 107 individuals in connection with post-election violence and vandalism, with 10 additional suspects taken into custody yesterday.

This announcement was made by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Public Affairs Director of the Ghana Police Service, during a press conference at the National Election Security Task-Force Press Center in Accra.

According to ACP Ansah-Akrofi, the police have worked closely with the Ghana Armed Forces to restore law and order in various locations across the country, including the Ghana Gas company, Ghana Petroleum Authority, and passport office. These areas experienced incidents of lawlessness and violence, with some individuals demanding jobs and others freeing suspects from police custody.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi emphasized that despite extreme provocation, security personnel have refrained from using firearms. However, she cautioned perpetrators that the police are prepared to respond accordingly to maintain peace and order.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of their commitment to maintaining peace and security, with additional measures in place to prevent further incidents. A special investigative team has been set up to review all videos related to election-related violence and vandalism.

The police are urging the public to provide information leading to the arrest of additional suspects, including three individuals wanted in connection with a warehouse break-in at Tepa in the Ashanti region. These suspects, identified as Akakpo, George, and Mujeed, allegedly stole agricultural equipment and supplies.

By Kingsley Asiedu