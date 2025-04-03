Ghana Police Arrest 11 in Illegal Mining Raid on Rubber Plantation

Police in eastern Ghana detained 11 suspects, including two Burkinabè nationals and nine Ghanaians, during an anti-illegal mining operation at a rubber plantation in Fichserkrom, Abuakwa South Municipality.

The Eastern South Regional Police Command conducted the raid Tuesday following intelligence reports of unauthorized activity on the privately owned farm.

Eastern South Regional Commander DCOP Ohene-Boadi Bossman said officers from a specialized anti-galamsey task force intercepted the group excavating land and using mining equipment on the plantation. “We mobilized swiftly upon receiving credible information about this invasion,” Bossman stated. “Such actions not only violate environmental laws but also destroy livelihoods tied to agriculture.”

The suspects, aged 20 to 52, are being held in Koforidua pending arraignment. Bossman vowed to intensify enforcement, declaring, “I pledge to root out illegal mining in this region—those responsible will face the full rigor of the law.”

This arrest underscores Ghana’s ongoing struggle to curb galamsey, a term for illicit small-scale mining that has devastated farmlands, forests, and water sources. Despite government bans and military-led crackdowns like Operation Halt II, the practice persists, driven by economic desperation and weak oversight in rural areas. Rubber plantations, often targeted for their soft soil, face particular risks: the Ghana Rubber Estates Limited reported over 200 illegal mining encroachments in 2023 alone.

Environmental analysts note that while arrests signal resolve, long-term solutions require addressing systemic drivers. Many miners, including cross-border migrants from Burkina Faso, operate in shadow economies due to limited formal job opportunities. Meanwhile, judicial backlogs often dilute deterrence—a 2023 study found only 12% of arrested galamsey suspects received convictions. As authorities grapple with balancing ecology and economics, raids like Fichserkrom’s reveal both the urgency of enforcement and the need for broader reforms to protect vulnerable communities and industries.