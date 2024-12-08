Ghana Police Arrest 12 in Connection with Looting and Vandalism Following 2024 Elections

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 12 suspects involved in looting and property damage across various regions of the country, following the 2024 general elections.

According to a statement from Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Public Affairs, initial investigations confirm that the suspects participated in attacks causing significant damage to state property.

Among the most notable incidents was the setting of the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Damango, Savannah Region, which was set on fire. In addition, several residences of District Chief Executives (DEs) were damaged, and multiple collation centers were vandalized. The statement also revealed that some suspects unlawfully entered the School Feeding Project Warehouse in Tamale, Northern Region, where they stole foodstuffs and other items.

“Footage of the attacks, vandalism, and looting has been obtained and is currently being reviewed by a team of dedicated investigators,” the statement noted, adding that more arrests are expected as authorities continue their pursuit of all involved.

The police have urged the public to remain calm, assuring citizens that additional officers have been deployed to key locations and are conducting intensified patrols to restore law and order.