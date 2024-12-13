Ghana Police Arrest 123 for Election-Related Violence, Looting, and Property Destruction

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 123 individuals in connection with violent attacks, looting, and property destruction following the 2024 elections.

According to police reports, the suspects are being processed through the legal system as per constitutional requirements.

Of the arrested individuals, 49 have been arraigned before the courts. Sixteen have been granted bail, while 33 remain in custody, awaiting their next court appearance. Additionally, 70 individuals have been granted Police Inquiry Bail as investigations continue. Four others, arrested in the past 24 hours, are expected to face court proceedings today.

Regarding the case of Efutu National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency 2nd Vice-Chairman, Mr. Abraham Ato Anan, the police have dispelled rumors about his whereabouts, confirming that he is safe, with his family, and in regular contact with authorities. The police have urged the public to disregard misinformation regarding his status.

The Ghana Police Service, alongside other security agencies under the National Election Security Taskforce, reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining law and order during this period of unrest. They assured the public of their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of citizens and the protection of property.

In the wake of the unrest, several high-profile incidents have raised concerns. Supporters of the NDC were implicated in attacks on government buildings, including the burning of the Electoral Commission office in Damongo, a brazen act of arson that has drawn widespread condemnation. The NDC’s actions also extended to high-profile targets, such as the residence and office of Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, where a group of men stole cash, vehicles, and electronics.

Further incidents include the burning of the Electoral Commission office in Ayensuano, confrontations at the Ghana National Gas Company headquarters, and a military intervention at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA). The violence spread to the Forestry Commission in Bono Region, the Tamale offices of several government departments, and warehouses containing relief supplies for drought and flood victims, which were looted or locked by NDC supporters.

As the situation continues to escalate, security forces have been deployed to restore order and maintain peace. While the police have made significant arrests, the persistent attacks highlight the urgent need for stronger measures to safeguard Ghana’s democratic institutions and ensure the safety of citizens.