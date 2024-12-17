Ghana Police Arrest 132 Individuals Over Post-Electoral Crimes

The Ghana Police Service has released details regarding the arrests made in connection with post-electoral violence following the 2024 elections.

According to a statement from the police, a total of 132 individuals have been apprehended across the country for their involvement in various post-electoral crimes.

Out of the 132 suspects, 45 have been remanded, while 71 are currently on police enquiry bail. Additionally, 16 individuals have been granted court bail.

The unrest followed the New Patriotic Party’s concession of defeat in the 2024 elections, with sporadic incidents of violence reported in several parts of the country. The police assured the public that investigations are ongoing and that steps are being taken to address the situation.