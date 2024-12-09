Ghana Police Arrest 89 Suspects for Post-Election Violence

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 89 individuals for various acts of violence and property damage following the country’s 2024 elections.

Among those arrested, 40 are directly linked to incidents of vandalism, looting, and destruction of property.

Speaking at a press briefing on December 9, 2024, at the national police headquarters, Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, confirmed that all suspects are in custody and will be subjected to legal proceedings. She clarified that while the cases of violence were limited, the police are committed to holding perpetrators accountable.

“There have been limited cases of looting, vandalism, and destruction of properties in some locations across the country. A total of 89 suspects have been arrested in connection with various offences, 40 of whom are involved in vandalism, looting, and destruction of properties,” ACP Ansah-Akrofi stated.

The police also revealed that a special investigative team has been established to thoroughly review videos and other evidence related to the violence in order to identify additional perpetrators.

“We want to use this opportunity to caution individuals against engaging in acts of violence. Those responsible will be arrested and face the full consequences of the law,” she added.