Ghana Police Arrest Electoral Officer for Tearing Dr. Bawumia’s Image from Ballots

An electoral officer in Kintampo South has been arrested for allegedly tearing the photo of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), from 15 ballot papers.

The officer, identified as Joseph Dery, is said to have intentionally removed the NPP candidate’s image and party symbol before distributing the ballot papers to voters at the Ampesika Bayere polling station.

This act has raised concerns of electoral malpractice, with allegations that it was done to undermine Dr. Bawumia’s votes. The incident prompted the suspension of voting at the affected polling station while the Electoral Commission (EC) works to address the issue.

Joseph Dery is currently in police custody, assisting with investigations. The Ghana Police Service in Kintampo South has confirmed the arrest, and the Electoral Commission is taking steps to resolve the situation and ensure the integrity of the voting process.